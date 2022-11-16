Sustainable growth

Poverty is widely believed to be the leading cause of overpopulation. The lack of education and savings among the poor lead to higher fertility rates, parents rely on their children to care for them in their old age and are not aware of contraception.

Rapid population growth in a developing country like Pakistan puts a great strain on the economy and can lead to many social problems as well. We need to reign-in our high rate of population growth and bring it in line with what our natural and economic resources can sustain.

Mehrish Ghaffar

Turbat