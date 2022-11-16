 
Cringey politics

November 16, 2022

Imran Khan is master of the U-turn, and now he is becoming the master of weaving false narratives and wreaking havoc. His allegations of a cypher proving that he is a victim of a foreign-backed regime change are baseless and were confirmed as such by the National Security Council.

This level of immaturity from a 75 year-old man is just embarrassing.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu

