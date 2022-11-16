Cringey politics

Imran Khan is master of the U-turn, and now he is becoming the master of weaving false narratives and wreaking havoc. His allegations of a cypher proving that he is a victim of a foreign-backed regime change are baseless and were confirmed as such by the National Security Council.
This level of immaturity from a 75 year-old man is just embarrassing.
Shakir H Shamim
Skardu
Yesterday is not ours to recover, but tomorrow is ours to win or lose. Our boys in green reached the T20 World Cup...
Despite the loud and clear verdict of the Supreme Court that the non-payment of salaries is a violation of the...
One of the major problems in our education system is the lack of training for teachers. It is crucial for teachers to...
It is quite ironic that in a world where many do not get enough to eat, many also die as a result of eating too much....
Traffic jams are a waste of time, fuel and a source of pollution. As our roads have become more and more congested,...
This letter refers to the news story ‘US Democrats maintain Senate majority’ . The prediction by pundits and some...
Comments