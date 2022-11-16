Accord offers service to textiles

LAHORE: International Accord on Health and Safety in the Textile and Garment Industry has offered services to the textile industry of Pakistan without charging to the local textile manufacturers, a statement said on Tuesday.

“There is no fee for participation in the Accord program by the local suppliers,” said Joris Oldenziel, its executive director. The Accord charges a fee to the international brands and buyers, he added.

Oldenziel was heading a delegation to the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) including Veronique Cremer, head of policy and advocacy,

and Zulfiqar Shah, consultant of International

Accord.

Oldenziel said the Accord was created to ensure that workers operate in a safe working environment without fearing building safety accidents and other workplace safety issues. He said the programme was started in Bangladesh in 2013.

The Accord program is based on key principles of accountability, transparency, independence, worker participation and inclusive governance.

Speaking on the occasion, APTMA North Zone chairman Hamid Zaman said textile industry in Pakistan was compliant to the international and local sustainability standards like SA 8000, Oeko Tex made for green, Step etc.

The textile mills were contributing to the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals besides ensuring compliance with 27 conventions of GSP plus status relating to social, gender, environment, and other aspects, he stated.