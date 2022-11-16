Gold up Rs1,000/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs1,000 per tola on Tuesday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs157,000 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs858 to Rs134,602.
In the international market, gold rates increased by $18 to $1,775 per ounce.
Silver rates rose by Rs20 to Rs1,700 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also increased by Rs17.15 to Rs1,457.47.
Local jewellers said gold rates in the local market remained below by Rs5,500 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.
