Miseries of minimum wages

LAHORE: With women mostly left out of the economic stream, there is usually a single male breadwinner in an average family of 6.5 persons in Pakistan. At current prices it is not possible to live decently on minimum wage.

The current minimum wage fixed by the federal and provincial governments is Rs27,000/month. This amount is insufficient to meet the food, health, education and shelter requirements of an average family of 6.5 persons.

For those who are denied minimum age (majority of workers in the informal sector) life is even more miserable.

After gathering prices from the market and accounting for fixed expenses like house rent, power, energy, transport cost and water bills (these are essential and unavoidable expenses) a family living in slums is left with too little for other expenses like food, education, health and clothing. With the resources at their disposal, these families must buy food that can satisfy their hunger. The food they afford lacks nutrients essential for growth and healthy life. The maximum these families can buy from available resources is appended in the chart below.

Item Rate Monthly Expense

60 kg Atta @9.6 kg /person per month @Rs80/kg Rs4,800

Vegetables incl. onion, tomato @Rs100/day Rs3,000

Pulses, Pulses spices, salt ~Rs100/day Rs3,000

House rent (slum) Rs6,000/month Rs6,000

Ghee /edible oil 3kg /month @Rs550/kg Rs1,650

Bath/washing soap/toothpaste ~Rs300/month Rs300

Milk half liter/day @Rs70/liter Rs1,050

Sugar k2g @Rs90/kg @Rs90/kg Rs180

Medicine casual elderly/children ~Rs1,000/month Rs1,000

Electricity bills ~Rs4,000 Rs4,000

Gas bill Rs300 Rs300

Water bill Rs500 Rs500

Transport expenses for employed @Rs50 for 26 days Rs1,300

Tea Rs500 Rs500

Minimum wage Rs27,000 Rs27,580

Atta is the staple food that the poor consume in higher quantities than affluent consumers who have other choices as well. A person according to global standards consume 9.6kg of atta per month.

Its prices have touched the roof and it is the most expensive food item that the poor buy.

Four years back it was not the most expensive single item. Same goes for the prices of vegetables, pulses, spices and edible oil that have also tripled during this period.

Some may argue that many expenses have not been mentioned in the list. For instance there was no provision for buying rice, fruits or clothing. The education expenses are also missing.

The poor families must compromise on their essential expenses to make provision for educational expenses and clothing. They may forgo consuming tea and milk for instance as a sacrifice to educate their children.

There is no provision for travelling expenses other than the breadwinner’s commuting expenses to work. There is no provision for entertainment or outings to eat outside.

It may also be noted that these minimum wagers cannot afford to buy mutton, beef, or chicken meat because of abnormal increases in their rates. They cannot even afford to buy refreshments for the guests who might visit the family.

And we are talking about those few lucky workers who get the minimum wage. Almost 80 percent of the workers get half the government fixed minimum wage.