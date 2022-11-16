EFP hails govt’s decision to ration gas supply for domestic consumers

KARACHI: The Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP) on Tuesday applauded a government’s decision to ration natural gas supply for domestic consumption amid a looming severe gas crisis in upcoming winter season.

In a statement, EFP president Ismail Suttar said the government’s primary goal should be to permanently eliminate use of natural gas for domestic use.

“Pakistan has to import natural gas to meet energy needs and thus such high levels of consumption by the domestic sector negatively affect the country’s balance of payments position,” he said.

The country has one of the highest dependencies on natural gas worldwide in terms of domestic consumption. Considering that Gas and LNG make up over 40 percent of the country’s energy mix, a plan of action for smooth supply of gas to industries must be formulated, Suttar added.

The devaluation of the rupee coupled with high price of natural gas has worsened the country’s finances with the foreign reserves being the lowest in the last three years this October.

“EFP has always been of the view that natural gas supply for domestic consumption should be rationed. The country uses more than 50 percent of its natural gas supply to accommodate domestic consumers.”

Suttar continued to say that side-lining energy consumption of the business community would prove counterproductive to economic progress.

Many industries that rely on natural gas as an energy source were unable to meet their energy needs due to high consumption by the domestic sector, he said.

“The rationing of gas should be done all year instead of just in the winter season. It is a need of the hour for the domestic sector to start using alternative sources of energy and thus eliminating their dependency on natural gas as their primary source of energy.”

The price of natural gas has been surging worldwide on limited availability. The crisis has worsened as Europe has significantly increased its purchasing of natural gas supply from countries other than Russia due to ongoing the Russia-Ukraine conflict, further fueling a crisis in the energy markets as supply is depleting while the prices of energy are increasing.

EFP president reiterated that the federation would support any government decision to prioritise the country’s industries. “Smooth supply of energy to industries is crucial for the economy to progress forward,” he said, adding that delays and interruptions in the supply of gas led to several drawbacks for businesses to operate.

The government must gradually implement policies to convert the country’s domestic sector gas consumption into alternative and more renewable sources of energy, he demanded.