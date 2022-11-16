‘Regulations needed to accelerate startup growth’

KARACHI: The government needs to develop a comprehensive strategy and create regulations incorporating all relevant stakeholders to promote entrepreneurship and accelerate the growth of startups in Pakistan, experts said on Tuesday.

Incubators and venture capitalists stated at a roundtable discussion on “Challenges and Opportunities in Pakistan’s Entrepreneurial Ecosystem” with US speaker Oscar Garcia that while Pakistan's startup sector was booming, a significant portion of new business activity was still very much concentrated in the country’s major cities.

This event was organised by the US Consulate General Karachi.

Many startups operate in the informal sector of the economy, which necessitates their inclusion in the formal, documented economy and the tax net, according to speakers.

Garcia, who is the founder and chief empowerment officer at Aspira, a Silicon Valley training and consulting firm focused on brand, business, and marketing consulting as well as career development coaching, said the fact that Pakistani startups were expanding despite challenges was quite encouraging.

“My advice to Pakistan’s young entrepreneurs is to embrace risk, embrace fear, and be patient,” Garcia said.

He claimed that risk-taking might teach an entrepreneur new skills and that it also creates opportunities for creativity.

Garcia is visiting Pakistan to support US government initiatives to promote and engage with startups and other companies as a part of Global Entrepreneurship Week 2022.

Shaista Ayesha, the CEO of Seed Ventures said the government's regulations, policies, and other structures that have been put in place to aid the startup community were all constructed separately. “If you look at the state of entrepreneurship in Pakistan, you'll see that there are various entrepreneurial pockets here.”

Each player in the industry, from nano to micro, small to medium, and large entrepreneurs, should have a unique set of financial mechanisms, tax structures, mentoring programmes, and support services, Ayesha added. Strengthening social entrepreneurship, which has enormous potential in Pakistan, wass necessary. It could be extremely important for the nation’s economic growth, stated other speakers.

The spotlight should also be placed on micro businesses, which in many parts of the country serve as both a means of survival for individuals who lack access to the job market and a means of self-determination for those who choose to become entrepreneurs, they added.

According to Invest2Innovate, a Pakistani consulting company, 83 companies raised $350 million in 2021 and another $136.6 million in the first three months of 2022 in Pakistan.