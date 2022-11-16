Stocks fall on political, economic worries

Stocks closed slightly lower following a range-bound session on Tuesday, as investors opted for profit-taking amid political and economic uncertainty, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index went down 0.13 percent or

53.98 points to close at 42,796.85 points against 42,850.83 points recorded in the last session. Intraday high was 43,035.10 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 42,742.75 points.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said a range-bound session was witnessed at the PSX on Tuesday. “The market opened in the red zone on account of political uncertainty, but later in the day investors jumped back, turning the index green and helping it reach an intraday high of 184.95 points,” it reported. “Profit-taking was observed in the final hour of trading causing the index to close in the red. Investors’ participation remained low, on the contrary, 3rd tier stocks remained as volume leaders.”

KSE-30 index also decreased by 20.46 points or 0.13 percent to 15,708.58 points compared with 15,729.04 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares increased by 3 million to 188.664 million shares from 185.537 million shares. The trading value rose to Rs7.411 billion from Rs6.017 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.861 trillion from Rs6.868 trillion. Out of 350 companies active in the session, 156 closed in green, 174 in red and 20 remained unchanged.

Topline Securities said equities closed slightly negative. “Range-bound activity witnessed at the bourse despite a decline in international oil prices,” it reported, adding that investors’ interest was mostly witnessed in exploration and production sector, where Pakistan Petroleum and Oil and Gas Development Company closed higher.

This it noted was because PPL in their analyst briefing discussed their international operations.

“The block in Abu Dhabi has several known discoveries and the company expects to drill the first well next year.”

Highest gainer was Thal Ind Corp, up by Rs14.99 to close at Rs288.99/share. It was followed by Shield Corp, which increased by Rs10 to close at Rs260/share.

A significant decline was noted in shares of Sapphire Fiber, which fell by Rs90 to stand at Rs1,160/share, followed by Sanofi-Aventis, down Rs80 to stand at Rs1,020/share.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said, “Stocks closed lower on economic uncertainty and concerns for surging default risk (CDS) index near to 64.2 percent depicting likely default.”

Early session support remained on the UK removal High Risk Third Countries list upon FATF exit from the grey list and likely receipt of G7 financial support from global shield funds. Falling forex reserves, rupee instability, and likely mini budget ahead of IMF review played a catalytic role in the bearish close, he said.

Sectors contributing to the performance included technology and communication (-58.6 points), miscellaneous (-24.6 points), power generation and distribution (-16.8 points), cement (-16.0 points), and vanaspati and allied industries (-10.1 points).

Lotte Chemical remained the volume leader with 17.834 million shares. The scrip rose 33 paisa to close at Rs31.09/share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 14.325 million shares that closed down 4 paisa to Rs1.51/share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included TRG Pak Ltd, Unity Foods Ltd, TPL Properties, Pak Petroleum, Hascol Petrol, Cnergyico PK, OGDC, and Pak Refinery.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 71.291 million shares from 52.559 million shares.