Rupee extends losses

KARACHI: The rupee extended losses against the dollar in the interbank market to a second consecutive session on Tuesday, weighed down by a high dollar demand from importers, dealers said.

The local unit closed at 221.91 per dollar, compared with Monday’s close of 221.69. It fell by 0.10 percent on a day-on-day basis.

In the open market, the domestic currency was trading at 227.75 versus the

greenback, according to rates provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.

Dealers said the local currency remained under pressure on a persistent importer dollar demand. Moreover, a decline in the foreign exchange reserves and ongoing political uncertainty weighed on the sentiment of the rupee.

“We see more pressure on the rupee as the letters of credits of up to $100,000 are expected to be cleared by end of this week,” said a currency dealer.

Governor State Bank of Pakistan Jameel Ahmad’s statement that the country had sufficient forex reserves to meet the foreign payments didn’t soothe investors’ nerves, according to dealers.

The governor said investigations against the commercial banks involved in the exchange rate manipulation would be finished this month. The central bank would take a necessary regulatory action against the banks, he stated.