Galiyat receive first snowfall

ABBOTTABAD/ISLAMABAD: The first snowfall on Monday started in Galiyat including Nathiagali, Ayubia, Thandiyani and received more than four inches of snow while Naran received more than two feet of snow during the last 24 hours and it continued.

According to the details, intermittent rain and snowfall continued on the mountains of Galyat, Thandyani, Siran, Naran, Batta Kundi, Kaghan, and adjacent areas including Shogran, more than two feet of snow has been recorded in Kaghan.

The staff of Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) heavy machinery placed in various places of Kaghan valley and busy clearing in snow clearing from Kaghan highway. After snowfall and heavy downpours which continued from last night, the temperatures all across the Hazara division decreased especially in the hilly areas remained below zero.

Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) has also issued an advisory for tourists and locals to avoid unnecessary travel as the road is slippery after continuous snowfall and rain, and use iron chains during travel in Galyat during snowing. GDA staff and snow-clearing machinery are ready to tackle any situation and clear roads.

A large number of tourists reached Galiyat to enjoy the snowfall while people are rushing to the soap, fish and other winter delicacies spots to enjoy the chilling weather in Abbottabad. According to the metrological department rain is expected at scattered places in the Hazara division and snowfall over the hills is also expected in Naran, Kaghan and Galyat within the next 24 hours.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), fog is likely to develop over a few places in plain areas of Punjab during early morning hours. According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present over western and upper parts of the country and likely to move eastward during next 12 hours. Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills occurred in Kashmir, Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Balochistan. However, dry weather prevailed over other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Kashmir: Rawalakot 42mm, Garhi Dupatta 32, Muzaffarabad (Airport 31, City 21), Kotli 18, Punjab: Murree 37, Attock 22, Islamabad (Zero Point 21, Airport, Golra 18, Bokra, Saidpur 17), Noorpur Thal 19, Bhakkar 16, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 16, Chaklala 10), Hafizabad, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin 14, Gujrat 13, Sialkot (City 13, Airport 08), Joharabad 12, Jhelum, Mangla 11, Lahore (City 11, Johar Town 02, Tajpura, Upper Mall, Wasa, Airport 01), Faisalabad 08, Multan (Airport 08, City 02), Gujranwala 06, Jhang 05, Narowal 04, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, Chakwal 02, Bahawalpur (City), Okara, Layyah, Sahiwal 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 34, Balakot 32, Malam Jabba, Kakul 23, Dir (Upper 20, Lower 16), Cherat 20, Saidu Sharif 14, Mir Khani, Drosh 09, Kalam 08, DI Khan (City 08, Airport 01) , Peshawar, Bannu, Mardan 08, Parachinar, Bacha Khan Airport 05, Chitral 03, Gilgit-Baltistan: Babusar 08, Gupis, Bagrote 05, Skardu, Gilgit 04, Bunji 03, Astore, Chillas 02, Balochistan: Zhob 05mm.

The snowfall recorded was Malam Jabba 05 inches, Kalam 03, Skardu, Astore and traces in Gupis. The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -08C, Kalam, Astore, Babusar, Skardu -03, Malam Jabba -02, Gupis, Ziarat -01, Bagrote and Gilgit 00C.