Joyless land

If things had gone as scheduled, Joyland would have released in Pakistani cinemas this week. Saim Sadiq’s debut feature film has been a massive hit at the international festival circuit. Not only is it the first Pakistani film to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, but it also received a standing ovation after its screening and won the Jury Prize as well as the Queer Palm award at the revered event. Praise has since followed the project as it has travelled the world, playing at festivals in Toronto, Busan, Dharamshala, and beyond.

But just days before local audiences were finally going to get the chance to see just why the movie has won the hearts of international critics, the release of the film has been put on indefinite, possibly permanent, halt.

An order issued by Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting states that the film had been granted a Censor Certificate in August, thereby approving its release, but after receiving “written complaints” that the film contains “highly objectionable material which do not conform with the social values of our society”, the board has reversed its decision, effectively banning the film in the country.

One would assume these complaints stem from the film’s bold storyline. The movie’s plot revolves around the youngest son of a middle-class patriarchal family who joins theatre and falls in love with a trans dancer. As Sadiq had told Instep earlier, the film isn’t focused on this one event, but on the events that spiral out of it within the Ranas.

But one would also assume that the board had reviewed the film’s content before giving it the initial green light. Then why have the censors bowed to pressure from people who haven’t even seen the movie, and changed their stance just a week prior to the film’s release?

Pakistan’s official entry in the Best International Feature Film category for next year’s Academy Awards, Joyland needs to be released in local cinemas for at least a week before the end of the eligibility period (November 30) to qualify for selection, as per the Academy’s rules. The government’s U-turn has now put the film’s nomination in jeopardy.

With the level of praise the project has already received, it would be a shame if Joyland not only misses the chance to represent Pakistan at the Oscars but local audiences miss the chance to experience its magic. The Pakistani entertainment industry is currently seeing its brightest period, thanks in large part to the efforts of individuals who are forging ahead against all odds. To help the industry continue to flourish, it needs support, not hurdles, especially over matters that, as per the government’s own initial decision, aren’t an issue to begin with.