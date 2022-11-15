Youth shot at, injured by Dolphin official

LAHORE: A youth was shot at and injured due to firing of a Dolphin Squad official in the Ghaziabad area Monday.

Altaf-ur-Rehman, father of the victim, said that his son Hassan along with another person was going somewhere on his bike. As he reached near Laal Pul towards canal, a Dolphin Squad team signalled to stop him. When he did not stop, they shot at him. The victim received bullet injury and was moved to hospital.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar took notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry into the matter. An FIR was registered against the suspected Dolphin Squad team under attempted murder charges. Police said that the bike had alteration. Such bikes are used for one wheeling purpose and the area is also considered to be conducive for the purpose. CCPO assured of taking action as per law.

CHILD HIT TO DEATH: A four-year-old child died and his parents were injured after passenger bus hit them in Begum Kot, Shahdara.

Reportedly, the victim identified as Abdullah, his father Waqas and mother were going home. As they reached Begum Kot on Sheikhupura Road, a speeding bus hit them. The victims fell down and received injuries. Abdullah died on the spot. His body was moved to Mayo Hospital morgue. The injured were shifted to hospital. Meanwhile, a police team reached the spot on information and arrested the bus driver.

SHOT AT: A suspected burglar was shot at and injured by a security guard in Cantonment Division on Monday. Reportedly, the suspect had barged into a house. Suddenly, a security guard noticed him and tried to capture him. He offered resistance and tried to overpower him. The guard opened fire leaving him injured. He was identified as Azhar Hassan.