Chinese technology to help control smog in Punjab

LAHORE: Consul General of China Mr Zhao Shiren called on Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his office and discussed issues of mutual interest, increasing cooperation in various fields, especially controlling smog on Monday.

It was agreed to promote cooperation regarding the installation of air purification towers to control smog. The chief minister noted that smog had become a global problem and the government wanted to use Chinese technology to control it in Punjab, especially in Lahore. Chinese technology will be beneficial for installing air purification towers in Lahore and other cities. Air-purified towers will be installed near border areas and industrial areas, he added. These towers will also be used for early flood warnings and other purposes. The Punjab government has also imposed an environmental emergency to control smog, he added. The Chinese consul general announced a scholarship of Rs6 million for the students of Punjab this year and presented a Rs30 million cheque for flood relief. Pervaiz Elahi thanked the Chinese government and the consul general and said that the Punjab government was thankful for the financial support of the flood victims.

The federal government has not given a penny to the Punjab government for the rehabilitation and resettlement of the flood victims, he mentioned and added that the provincial government was resettling the flood victims with its resources. The provincial government would extend every possible cooperation for a new Chinese consulate, he stated. The consul general thanked CM Pervaiz Elahi for the assurance of support regarding the new consulate and said that the Chinese scholarship for Punjab students would be enhanced from next year.

Punjab has a very favourable environment for investment and Chinese companies want to invest in Punjab. All possible measures will continue to increase cooperation in various fields, he added. The consul general also invited the chief minister to visit the consulate and embassy. The chief of the political section of the Chinese Consul General Mr Yan Yang was also present. Chief Secretary Abdullah KhanSumbal, Senior Member Board of Revenue Zahid Akhtar Zaman and others were also present.

WORLD DIABETES DAY: The chief minister said that diabetes was increasing due to an unhealthy lifestyle.In his message, the CM noted that a timely diagnosis of diabetes was important as the patient could succumb to other diseases in case of any slackness. A simple lifestyle helps to avoid diabetes, and prevention is better than cure, so patients need to take preventive measures along with treatment, he said.

TARIQ TEDDY: The chief minister announced that the provincial government would bear the medical expenses of actor Tariq Teddy, adding that his family would also be supported. On his direction, the CM’s Office sent a letter to the specialised healthcare and medical education department to constitute a medical board for his treatment.

CONDOLENCE: The chief minister expressed deep grief over the death of Assistant Commissioner Pattoki Qasim Mehboob in a traffic accident and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.