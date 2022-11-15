Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank: ministry

JERUSALEM: Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank on Monday, the Palestinian health ministry said, while the army confirmed raids and a shooting incident in the area.

The Israeli Defense Forces reported that its soldiers had fired at a car that was speeding toward them and that “hits were identified”, but without confirming the fatality.

The Palestinian ministry announced “the death of a citizen after being shot in the head by occupation (Israeli) soldiers,” at sunrise in Beitunia, near Ramallah in the West Bank.Palestinian authorities named her as Fulla al-Masalma, who would have turned 16 on Tuesday, after saying that an initial identification was inaccurate.

The health ministry had earlier identified her as 19-year-old Sana al-Tal.The Israeli army statement said that its forces had “conducted counterterrorism activities” in several West Bank locations early Monday, including Beitunia.

“During the activity in the town of Beitunia, the soldiers identified a suspicious vehicle approaching them,” the statement added.“The soldiers signalled the driver of the vehicle to stop, but he accelerated toward them.”“In response, the soldiers shot at the vehicle. Hits were identified.

The incident is under review,” the army added, without commenting specifically on the reported fatality.Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War.Violence in the territory has soared since March as Israel has launched near daily raids in response to series of deadly attacks on Israelis.