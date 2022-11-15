Punjab, Sindh, KP to have six SEZs in private sector

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Approval (BoA) of the Federal Board of Investment (BoI) Monday approved six private sector Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which are expected to bring over half a billion dollars of infrastructure investment to Pakistan.

BOA, which is the highest-approving forum is normally headed by the Prime Minister, but this time, due to his other engagements and busy schedule, officials said, Federal Minister for Board of Investment and Special Initiatives Chaudhary Salik Hussain chaired the meeting.

Of these greenlit SEZs, two are multi-industry while four are sole enterprise SEZs. All six SEZs are private-sector projects. The four sole enterprise SEZs will together bring in infrastructure investments worth $540 million and promote the manufacturing sector, encourage diversification in exports, and boost the country’s economy. The six SEZs are not under the framework of the CPEC.

The SEZs included Challenge Fashion SEZ, Lahore; IVI Junction SEZ, Rajanpur Punjab; Fatima Cement Limited, Dera Ismail Khan, KP; Premier Cement Limited, Dera Ismail Khan, KP; PFB (Pvt) Limited, Thatta, Sindh; and Roshan Sun Tao Paper Mill (Pvt) Limited, Sheikhupura, Punjab.

Out of the six SEZ projects, four will be located in underdeveloped districts. While of the two other SEZs, one is the first of its kind export-oriented SEZ and the other one is the first ever multi-industry Chinese SEZ project with 100 percent private investment.

Salik hoped, “The newly approved SEZs will not only contribute towards industrialization but also help export generation and transfer of technology while creating job opportunities across the board.”

The forum also approved the constitution of SEZ committees for the newly approved zones that would enable their operationalization in an expeditious manner. Minister Salik also emphasized on creation of a strong enforcement mechanism to ensure the commitments made by the promoters are adhered to and the investment is realized as per timelines. Members of BOA from parliament, federal ministries, provincial governments, State Bank, provincial BOIs, the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), Pakistan Business Council, and senior officers including BOI Secretary Asad Rehman Gilani also attended.

A senior official of the BOI told The News that so far, the federal government had approved or notified 21 SEZs across the country, mostly in the private sector. These are Rahim Yar Khan Industrial Estate, Bhalwal Industrial Estate (Sargodha), Vehari Industrial Estate, Rachna Industrial Park (near Sheikhpura, Lahore), M-3 Industrial City (Lahore-Faisalabad Motorway), SEZ Oil Village (Rawalpindi), Value Addition City SEZ, Faisalabad, Quaid-e-Azam Apparel & Business Park (QAABP), Allama Iqbal Industrial City, Faisalabad, Rshakai SEZ, Nowshehra, Hattar SEZ, KP, Bhalwal Industrial Estate, Korangi Creek Industrial Park, Bin Qasim SEZ, HUB SEZ, Naushahro Feroze Industrial Park, Sindh, National Science and Technology Park, Islamabad, Services Long March Tyre SEZ Jamshoro, Sindh; Siddiqsons Tinplate SEZ, Hub, Balochistan; Khairpur SEZ; Bostan SEZ, Balochistan.

Under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), nine SEZs are being developed, where three have already been approved and notified including Rashakai SEZ, Nowshehra, Allama Iqbal Industrial City SEZ, Faisalabad, and Bostan SEZ, Balochistan. While Dhabeji SEZ in Sindh has been principally approved but not notified. There are other five SEZs to be approved and then notified and these include ICT Model Industrial Zone, Islamabad; Industrial Park on Pakistan Steel Mills Land; Mirpur Industrial Zone; Mohmand Marble City, and Moqpondass SEZ in Gilgit-Baltistan.

BoI Federal Secretary Asad Rehman Gilani said that the investment board was committed to providing patronage to the provincial Special Economic Zone Authorities (SEZAs) to enable them to better management on their part.

The BOA also examined the plot allotments earlier made to AOPs, individuals, and sole proprietors in public sector SEZs of Punjab and advised the SEZA to regularize them on a case-to-case basis in favor of industrialization provided they meet the basic criteria for a zone enterprise and start construction within six months.

BOA also took exception to the unilateral price increases and disallowed price revisions that have not been supported by any business survey and endorsed by the respective provincial SEZA.

The federal minister for investment said that while finalizing the land pricing mechanisms for SEZs funding to the public sector developers should also be considered for the sustainable development of SEZs.