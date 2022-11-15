 
ECP delists PTI foreign funding case, again

By Nosheen Yousaf
November 15, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday again delisted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) foreign funding case. The case was set for hearing on November 15. Earlier, it was delisted on November 7. The last hearing was held on September 19.

