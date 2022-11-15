Huraira, Hasan hit tons for Northern

LAHORE: The ninth round matches of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 season began in Karachi and Lahore but the opening day was lost due to rain in Abbottabad.

Northern who opted to bat in their game against Sindh at the National Bank Cricket Arena (formerly National Stadium) made great use of a batting-friendly pitch as openers Mohammad Huraira and Hasan Raza combined for a 266-run stand.

Both Huraira and Hasan dominated the proceedings from the start as Sindh bowlers failed to make inroads. Hasan was the first to reach three figures. The left-hander hit 19 fours in his 135 off 203 balls. He was eventually dismissed by Abrar Ahmed in the final session.

Huraira was still at the crease as Northern reached 350 for one in 90 overs. The right-handed Huraira has so far hit 22 fours and one six in his 170 (279 balls). Umar Amin was unbeaten on 32. The two have so far added 84 runs for the second wicket. At the LCCA Ground, Balochistan made most of their decision to bowl first against Central Punjab after rain and a wet outfield reduced the day’s play to a single session.