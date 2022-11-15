Bangladesh win U19 one-day series

MULTAN: Ashiqur Rahman Shibli, Parvez Rahman Jibon and Ahrar Amin hit half centuries to hand Bangladesh a comfortable four-wicket win in the third and final U19 one-day against Pakistan that also earned them a three-match series win 2-1 at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday. In pursuit of 221, Bangladesh opener Shibli top-scored with a sparkling 56-ball 72. He was the only batter in the top five to post a double-digit score and struck 11 fours and two sixes.

Jibon and Ahrar paired up when Bangladesh were 113 for five. They added 85 runs for the sixth wicket that took Bangladesh over the line with an over spare. Jibon, later awarded player of the match, returned undefeated on 57. He faced 59 balls and hit five fours and a six. Amin, the Bangladesh skipper, made 52 off 70, hitting six fours.

Pakistan’s Mohammad Tayyab Arif made 87 off 104, smashing eight fours and a six, after Bangladesh elected to bowl. Tayyab walked in the middle with no runs on the board as Mohammad Farooq was dismissed by Rohanat Doullah Borson, who took three wickets. Arafat Minhas continued his good run with the bat with an electrifying 43 at a strike rate of 165 (hitting three sixes and three fours).