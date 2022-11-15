Shaheen set to miss first Test against England

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed Monday that Shaheen Shah Afridi is a doubtful starter for the opening Test of the forthcoming series against England as he has been advised a two-week rehabilitation programme after getting back to National High-Performance Centre (NHC) from holidays.

“After spending much needed holidays at home, Shaheen is expected to rejoin NHC on or around November 22. From there on he would require another two weeks of rehabilitation programme and it is highly unlikely he would be considered for selection for the opening Test against England,” a well-placed source confirmed to 'The News'. “The fact of the matter is that he required a lengthy recovery process to attain the fitness necessary to play the five-day cricket,” he added.

Shaheen landed awkwardly while taking Harry Brook’s catch during Sunday’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final in Melbourne. The official version is that the scan conducted on Monday morning prior to the team’s departure for Pakistan confirmed there were no signs of an injury and the knee discomfort was likely “due to a forced knee flexion whilst landing”.

The scans were discussed between PCB’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro, and Australian knee specialist Dr Peter D’Alessandro. The left-arm fast bowler is feeling better and is in high spirits, according to sources. Shaheen will undergo a rehabilitation and conditioning programme that has been designed to strengthen his knee.

Shaheen’s return to international cricket will be subject to his completion of the rehabilitation programme and approval by the medical staff. “One thing should be kept in mind that the recurrence of injury was the result of fielding stress and not bowling stress,” said a source. “Chances of his playing in the entire series look remote,” an official said.

However, the official said that the final decision on his playing any part in the series would be taken once he completed his rehabilitation, he said. “Now we will ensure that Shaheen has regained complete fitness before even considering him for selection for international cricket.”