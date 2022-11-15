Shadab, Shaheen in ICC WC team

LAHORE: Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan and the team’s bowling mainstay Shaheen Shah Afridi have been included in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Team of the Tournament.

According to International Cricket Council, four players from England, two from India and one each from Zimbabwe, South Africa and New Zealand also feature in the XI, following their sensational performances in the recently concluded T20 World Cup.

Pakistan finished as runner-up in the mega event after they lost to England in the final on Sunday at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Shadab was selected for the team of the tournament for his brilliance in every department of the game.

“Pakistan’s spin-bowling all-rounder was superb in all facets of the game. In the field he set the standard for this team, and with the bat he scored fast down the order, with his 98 runs coming at a strike rate of 168.96,” ICC stated in a media release. But it was with the ball that Shadab truly excelled. He took 11 wickets at an average of 15, with his economy rate of 6.34 keeping things tight for the opposition batsmen.