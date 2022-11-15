CITY PULSE

Siyah

The ArtKaam Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by SM Naqvi. Titled ‘Siyah: Shades of Black’, the show will run at the gallery until November 17. Contact 0317-1160642 for more information.

Pakistan Music Festival

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting ‘Pakistan Music Festival 2022’ to pay tribute to Pakistani music. The event will be held from 6pm onwards on November 18, November 19 and November 20. Contact 0300-0802391 for more information.

PROD-UCT-II

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition that brings architects and designers together on a concept by Arshad Faruqui. Titled ‘PROD-UCT-II’, the show will run at the gallery until November 16. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.