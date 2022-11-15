Climate change conference holds global capitalism responsible for environmental degradation

Speakers at a conference on climate change on Monday held international capitalism responsible for destruction on the planet due to environmental degradation.

The conference, titled ‘Global Capitalism: Responsible for Environmental Disasters’, was organised by the National Trade Union Federation (NTUF) and Home-based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) at the Arts Council of Pakistan.

Besides environmental experts, lawyers, and political leaders, people directly affected by the recent floods and climate change also participated in the conference and briefed the audience about their problems.

Faisal Edhi of the Edhi Foundation said the recent floods were the worst disaster in the history of Pakistan as they directly affected 35 million people and indirectly affected millions of others. He stated that the government of Pakistan and global community had failed to not only correctly assess the losses but also timely assist the affected people.

He said the government and global community had left the millions of the affected people, including women and children, alone and they were deprived of the basic needs of food, water and medicine.

He expressed apprehension that the winter season was coming and it would exacerbate the human tragedy. Dr Miriam Saag, legal director European Centre for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR), Germany, said the climate crisis had been caused by multiple actors and the polluter-pays-principle should apply when dealing with the climate devastation.

NTUF General Secretary Nasir Mansoor said the capitalist model of progress had created a major threat to the survival of life on the Earth. He termed capitalist economy as environmental terrorism.

He remarked that floods, earthquakes, landslides, tsunamis, melting of glaciers, rise in the sea level, pandemics and heat waves were results of the climate change that had been affecting billions of people.

He said the first and last way to save environment was to get rid of the capitalism. Dr Nauman Ahmed of the NED University said that environment, climate change and progress were interrelated. He said that economic progress meant to make more capital, more investment and increase consumerism. He said the West had attained a big achievement in production and progress but without any checks and balances.

He said that due to climate change, food crisis, poverty and inequality of wealth were rising in Pakistan. He said urbanisation was spreading fast and huge population in cities lived in slums. The forest cover was shrinking fast and damaging environment and ecology, he said as proposed for linking progress with sustainable environment.

Dr Riaz Ahmed of Szabist said the Pakistani state had failed to serve its citizens. He added that people should have to fight for their rights as the government would never give them their due rights.

Thomas Rudhof-Seibert, a German political activist and philosopher, spoke online at the event and said Pakistan was not responsible for that crisis. The speaker said that countries like Pakistan were also suffering due to the global debt crisis. The conference demanded that food, drinking water and medicines be provided to all the flood victims on an emergency basis.