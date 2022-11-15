Four water pumps to shut down for 24 hours for repairs

The Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) will shut down four of its pumps for 24 hours from Tuesday (today) to Wednesday (tomorrow) for repairs and maintenance.

According to a press statement issued by the KWSB, the four pumps at the G-K System Dhabeji Pumping Station will undergo repairs. The statement said that an 84-inch-diameter line passing through the Safari Park will be repaired.

Due to the closure of the pumps, there will be a water shortage in Lyari Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town, Jamshed Town and the old city areas. KWSB Chief Executive Officer Engr Syed Salahuddin Ahmed has advised citizens that in order to avoid problems, they should use water carefully and keep it stored.