Mugging turns out to be prank as police act upon social media video

As police took action following the circulation of a CCTV video of a mobile phone snatching incident in Nazimabad on social media, the snatching turned out to be a prank.

The video showed some suspects snatching a mobile phone from a teenager, Rehan Asif. The Rizvia Society police said they started searching for the suspects with the help of CCTV footage and apprehended Abdul Rahman, Sabir and Osama. They told the police that Asif along with his friend was taking pictures with his dog outside his house when they arrived on a motorcycle and played the prank. The arrested teenagers said the motorcycle belonged to Rahman and they used a fake pistol to create the scene. The District Central SSP has appealed to the parents to keep a close watch on their children's activities as such kind of pranks could land them in trouble.