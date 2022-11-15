K-Electric’s Roshni Bajis are building safer societies

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi has commended the second cohort of K-Electric’s Roshni Baji programme for their contribution in promoting a culture of safety across Karachi’s most densely populated neighbourhoods.

According to a press release issued by KE, these remarks were made at the power utility’s Distribution Network Academy during a meeting between the graduating batch and Chief Distribution Officer Amer Zia, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Sadia Dada and Chief People Officer Muhammad Rizwan Dalia.

Between the two cohorts, 100 women have been part of Roshni Baji since its inception in February 2021. The programme was conceived to create awareness among communities on the best practices for safe usage of electricity and its conservation, and allow KE’s female customers in these areas, who primarily reside at home, access to the utility as well.

Through their efforts, these women have educated over 460,000 households across Lyari, Baldia, Korangi, Malir, Shah Faisal, Bin Qasim, Surjani, Orangi and other areas. Their intervention also enabled the conversion of almost 30,000 illegal connections to legalised, metered electricity users. In recognition, this initiative won the prestigious S&P Global Platts Energy Award under the Corporate Social Responsibility — Diversified Program Category.

Farooqi congratulated Roshni Baji on their success. “This initiative that you are a part of is a unique programme, which is also the only one of its kind in the world,” he said. “Safety is a core tenet of Nepra’s philosophy, and we are pleased to share that our attention and efforts have improved the system to a point where despite heavy rainfall in the city this past monsoon season, the safety of the public was guaranteed, and not a single electrocution was reported.”

He told the audience that with this training, they now have acquired new skills, and the brand name of Roshni Baji is associated with them. He encouraged them to keep their efforts up and never limit themselves.

“It is a huge credit to your families who have supported you on your journey as well, and if you keep working with passion and dedication, there is no limit to what you will be able to achieve.”

This initiative is also part of KE’s vision to partner, empower and uplift residents from low-income neighbourhoods in line with the company’s own commitments to the UN’s SDG 5 that seeks to achieve gender equality and women empowerment by 2030.

Under the programme, Roshni Bajis are also being trained as Pakistan’s first certified female electricians capable of completing single-phase wiring of any premises. They have also undergone training in financial literacy and self-defence.

Sadia expressed gratitude to Nepra for providing Pakistan’s energy sector with the vision of ‘Power with Prosperity’ under which Roshni Baji was developed. “We truly believe these initiatives are a way of driving grassroots engagement and developing a safety culture in our communities. Nepra has been a constant source of guidance and support, and we look forward to taking this programme further.”