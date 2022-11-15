Growers urged to avoid burning of crop residue

LAHORE:Widespread burning of crops residue has become a major reason of pollution in winter and growers must avoid it, said Political Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab, Iftikhar Ahmed Buttar.

Talking to APP here Monday, he said that this practice hugely affected the environment as well as health of people.“There is an urgent need of initiating integrated management of crops residue, including its use as fertilizer, cattle feed, bio-energy, substance for growing mushrooms and industrial use etc”, he suggested.He regretted that burning of crop residue was a common practice in Pakistan, India and some other countries as well.