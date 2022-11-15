UET emerges winner in int’l video contest

LAHORE:University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore has secured first prize in an international video course competition.

As many as 207 teachers and staff from 45 countries around the world participated in the competition and 13 entrants from seven countries stood out on the victory stand. In the Asia-Pacific region, the UET Lahore turned out to be victorious. Senior Researcher at KICS-UET Lahore M Tahir Naeem secured first prize, Tsooj Shambaljamts from Mongolian University of Science & Technology, Mongolia got second prize while Otmrksb Kalawana from the University of Colombo, Sri Lanka and Ms Huda Riaz from UET Lahore got third prize.

A prize distribution ceremony was organised at the UET Vice Chancellor’s office to acknowledge the performance of UET position holders. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mansoor Sarwar was the chief guest on the occasion. Mr. Lyu Feng, Assistant Director and Chief of IIOE Management Centre and Director Al-Khawarizmi Institute of Computer Science (KICS) UET Lahore were also present on the occasion.

PHEC Innovation Expo today: Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) in collaboration with provincial universities is hosting an All Punjab Universities Innovation Expo 2022 here Tuesday. In a media briefing on Monday, Chairperson PHEC Prof Dr Shahid Munir said that up to 259 projects from 35+ universities would be displayed in eight subject categories covering arts and humanities, social sciences, basic and applied sciences, agriculture, medicine, engineering, information technology, and engineering and technology. The PHEC chief further said that the aim of the expo was to encourage young students, faculty members, and researchers to bring their innovative ideas, entrepreneurial minds, and creativity to the fore; showcase them in front of industrial and business community, policy makers, and fellow researchers, and get their talent and output commercialised. This would not only be a step towards universities’ self-sustenance but also provide industry with local solutions to their problems.