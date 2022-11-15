FIO satisfied with insurance claims process of flood victims

LAHORE:Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) Dr Khawar Jameel expressed satisfaction that processing of insurance claims of flood affected growers and small businessmen has begun and reiterated that no delay in delivery of claims amount to the suffering policy holders will be tolerated. He was talking to media after a meeting at the Lahore regional office of FIO department here on Monday.

The meeting reviewed the claims of peasants regarding the devastation of crops, cattle heads and houses during the massive floods from different areas and directed the insurance companies to swiftly pay the claims amount to the policyholders.

Regional FIO Lahore, A Basit Khan apprised the FIO about the process of claims to the flood affectees, the hurdles in the way of quick payments, and also enumerated the insurance companies indulged in delaying tactics to the policy holders.

Dr Khawar said all FIO offices have been working for the quick disposal of cases of flood-affectees and for this purpose, a special cell has also been established in the FIO head office in Karachi on the directives of President Dr Arif Alvi to monitor the processing of flood affectees claims. He also urged the media to guide the FIO regarding the provision of quick relief to the flood affected people.

He directed the FIO functionaries to take effective measures to quick disposal of claims in all regional offices particularly in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Multan, Quetta, Peshawar and Islamabad. He said the increase in number of applications to FIO is a positive and satisfactory development and said FIO regional offices will soon be set up on other cities including Faisalabad.