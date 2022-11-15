Over Rs681 million state land retrieved

LAHORE:Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab Nadeem Sarwar chaired a meeting of regional directors to review monthly performance of all regions of Punjab.

The meeting decided that the reports of high-profile cases of all anti-corruption regions will be sent to the Anti-Corruption Establishment DG daily. It was informed that the Anti-Corruption Department has recovered 16.67 million during various raids and arrests and retrieved government lands worth Rs681.7million.

In October, challans of 149 cases were submitted to the relevant courts, in which 79 cases have been decided. Similarly, permanent prosecutors have been deputed to anti-corruption courts to provide legal assistance.

The meeting was told that the action under section 182 of CrPC was carried out in different regions on the submission of more than 20 false applications including 11 from Gujranwala. The ACE has devised a plan of action against the touts and the people who give false applications.

Anti-Corruption Establishment DG said that 735 writ petitions are filed in the high court; 674 are pending and 16 cases have been decided in the high court. The ACE would further improve the prosecution system for early disposal of pending cases in the high court, he stated.

He said that the anti-corruption department's trap-raid system is being further improved as the department has also arrested 10 absconders and one judicial fugitive. Elimination of corruption from institutions is the priority of the Anti-Corruption Department, he added. Regional Directors were given a deadline to complete the pending inquiries by December 31, 2022, as action would be taken against those who do not complete the inquiries on time.