Matric practical exam on 19th

LAHORE:The Physics and Computer Hardware practical of Matric Second Annual Exam 2022 of Lahore Board, which were postponed on November 9, will now be held on Nov 19 at the pre-allotted lab and time. A spokesperson for the BISE said that the candidates, however, can download roll number slips from the official website of the board i.e., www.biselahore.com.

roll numbers SLIps: PU Dept of Exams has uploaded the roll number slips of regular, private and late college students for written examination of LLB, Associate Degree in Commerce and MA/MSc Special Annual Examinations 2022 for Flood Affected Candidates. According to details, the roll number slips of regular / late college students of Affiliated Colleges have been sent via email on college email addresses while PU’s Law College, Jhelum and Gujranwala campuses and private students can directly access / print their roll number slips from university website www.pu.edu.pk. The exam will start from Nov 17, 2022.