SNGPL plea: Ogra holds public hearing over tariff revision

LAHORE:A public hearing was held here Monday by Ogra to review the petition filed by Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited SNGPL for tariff revision.

All the stakeholders, consumers and the general public attended the public hearing and presented their points of view on SNGPL’s petition. The SNGPL filed a petition to review its estimated revenue requirement or prescribed prices for the fiscal year 2022-23. In the petition, SNGPL has projected a shortfall in revenue requirement at Rs178.81 billion, including Rs445 million on account of the LPG Air-mix project for FY 2022-23. The gas utility sought an increase in its average prescribed price by Rs488.08 per MMBTU effective July 01, 2022. The petitioner has also included Rs295,268 million, being shortfall pertaining to previous years, thereby seeking total increase in average prescribed price by Rs. 1,294.02 / mmbtu w.e.f. 1st July, 2022 to compensate for increase in cost of gas and other components of the petition. The cost of gas is linked to the international price of crude oil / fuel oil in accordance with the agreements between the federal government and the gas producers. The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority invited all interested/affected persons, including gas consumers and general public to furnish their comments.