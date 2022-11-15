LWMC CEO orders quick hiring on vacant posts

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) CEO Ali Anan Qamar visited different areas of the city early morning and reviewed the cleanliness arrangements in Shahdara, Vandala Bazar and Katchery Road on Monday.

DGM Bilal Ashraf and Town Manager Samia Mohsin briefed the Lahore Waste Management Company CEO about the operational working who gave directions to make immediate new recruitments at the vacant posts of sanitary workers in order to improve the operational working in Shahdara. Lahore Waste Management Company CEO also issued instructions to ensure cleanliness arrangements around the entry and exit routes of Jahangir's tomb.

Lahore Waste Management Company CEO also requested the citizens that the historical buildings were our assets and their protection was the responsibility of all of us. Lahore Waste Management Company was ensuring sanitation arrangements in urban and rural union councils.

In case of any waste-related complaint, citizens can dial Lahore Waste Management Company helpline 1139 or use mobile application Clean Lahore. Quetta delegation briefed on Wasa plans: A delegation of Public Health Balochistan and Wasa Quetta visited Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) and held discussions on various projects here on Monday.

Wasa Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed received the delegation of Balochistan headed by Secretary Public Health Saleh Muhammad Baloch. MD and his team discussed matters of mutual interest with the delegation.

A briefing was given to Quetta delegation on ongoing mega projects of Wasa. Detailed discussion regarding underground water tanks, surface water treatment plant, waste water treatment plant, trenchless technology tunnel boring project, water metering project and other projects were discussed.

The delegation was also briefed about Wasa Lahore's Revenue System, Tube Well Automation SCADA System, training centre and Wasa laboratory. The delegation appreciated MD Ghafran Ahmed for executing the underground water tanks to deal with urban flooding and said that the experiences of Wasa Lahore will be used to overcome the water crisis in Quetta.