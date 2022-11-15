Insufficient budget big hurdle to research work, says PHEC chairman

LAHORE:Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairman Prof Dr Shahid Munir has said that the budget for education and the research work is very low. He was speaking at a meeting at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Ch Zafar Mahmood and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt also spoke on the occasion. Dr Shahid Munir said that most of the grants to the universities go towards salaries and no sufficient funds remain available for the research work. He admitted that there is a gap of industry-academia linkage which needs to be filled. He added that a curriculum should be designed to bridge this gap.

He said that there should be a syllabus which is as per the requirement of the industry. The industrialists should be given representation in the boards of universities so that they can play their role to bring industry and academia closer. PHEC Chairman also invited the LCCI President to attend All-Punjab Universities Innovation Expo 2022. LCCI President said that the industry-academia linkages in Pakistan are still very weak as compared to the other countries. Instead of applied research, the universities are still focusing on just basic research. He said that lack of research is the basic problem, which is one of the major hurdles in economic growth.

He said that the trust deficit is also a factor due to which the industry does not have confidence in researchers and on the other hand, researchers do not have the confidence that the industry will pay properly for their research work.

The LCCI President said that there is a dire need to make interaction between industry and academia stronger. He said that LCCI has established a relevant committee and is trying to include same number of members from industry and academia. This committee should be given the task to take Federal Higher Education Commission, PHEC and other funding agencies on board and arrange interactive sessions on sustainable basis.

He said that universities cannot do much research work due to insufficient funding. It is necessary that the PHEC should allocate more funds for the universities so that the scope of research work can be increased.