Traffic warden gets LLM degree

LAHORE:A traffic warden of City Traffic Police Lahore has received an LLM degree. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Asad Ejaz Malhi congratulated the warden Imran Faraz after being awarded the degree by a private university. He said that around 140 out of total 2,400 wardens were MPhil and two PhD degree holders. In addition to it, around 80 percent were holding master degrees. He said that City Traffic Police Lahore (CTPL) had been awarding an allowance of Rs5,000 to MPhil degree holders and Rs10,000 to PhD degree holders.