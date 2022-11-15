Three uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved three development schemes of urban development and road sectors at an estimated cost of Rs2.64 billion.

These schemes were approved in the 27th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Planning & Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal. The approved development schemes included Construction of Cricket Stadium Samanabad, Lahore at the cost of Rs513.294 million, construction / widening / improvement of road from Kasur Bypass at Sahari to Bulandi Road via Kotli Rai Abu Bakar, District Kasur at the cost of Rs1.686 billion and construction / widening / improvement of road from Kasur Kot Radha Kishan Road at Theh Rossa to Kotli Rai Abu Bakar, District Kasur at the cost of Rs433.826 million.