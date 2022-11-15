Talk on QAU land for bypass held

Islamabad:The campus community at Quaid-i-Azam University was unanimous in physically resisting the construction of part of Bhara Kahu bypass in the university territory.

At a talk on the CDA plan to use QAU land as part of its Bhara Kahu bypass project organised by Economics Society, Pakhtoon Students Council and Saraiki Students Council in Economics Department, QAU, Dr Pervaiz Hoodbhoy, former chairperson, Physics Department, said that universities the world over are defended and provided resources to improve their standards.

But in Pakistan, he said, the government and the civic body of the city are hell bent on dividing the land of QAU. Amidst thunderous applause, Dr Hoodbhoy, known for activism on human rights issues, exhorted the Campus Community to take a stand on defending it. He declared that being a former faculty of QAU, he will stand in front of any bulldozer if the authorities tried to force their plan at the campus.

On the occasion, students also vowed to forcibly stop the construction of the bypass. Dr AH Nayyar, also a former QAU professor, regretted how easily the university syndicate consented to the damaging project. He said that we have history of standing against encroachments in QAU. He called for constructing the flyover on Murree Road instead of cutting the campus into two.

Dr Waqar Zakaria, energy expert and member of Wildlife Board, and Aziz Nishter, an alumina and lawyer, in their discussion said that we must reject any project in the country which is against environmental interests. They said that we must take a firm stand against the bypass adding that agitation is needed to implement the environmental agenda.

They stressed that development should be sustainable and compromises should be resisted. They said that Bhara Kahu village does not exist in the master plan of the CDA for which an effort is being made to destroy the No 1 university of the country. Thy emphasised that construction estimates, plan and EIA for the flyover is already there with NHA that manages the Murree Road and it is so easy to construct it.

Afrasiab Khattak, former chairperson, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, said that usurpation is there in the plan but authorities have no right to cut through university. He said that resistance is ordained on all of us to stop this encroachment. He said that people and civil society are with QAU community. He declared that universities in the country are red lines of for the nation. The 220 million people are its owner, not those having powers or weapons.

Former QAU Syndicate member Farhatullah Babar could not attend due to an already scheduled meeting but announced to the organisers his full support to Campus Community in this respect.

In question hour, a student lamented that the University Administration was not cooperating with students to fighting for QAU cause. Another from the audience observed that because of pressure from shopkeepers or security outfits having buildings on Murree Road, the bypass can start from Green Bus Terminal in the northern corner of Botanical Garden and can be connected with existing scheme of CDA near Bukhari Road. The QAU area thus utilised can be compensated somewhere else with adjacent land without bifurcating the campus.