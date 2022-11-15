ACLU recovers stolen vehicle within 3 hours

Islamabad:Anti-Car Lifting Unit (ACLU) has recovered a stolen vehicle from F-8 Markaz in a short span of time and handed it over to its actual owner who thanked IGP Islamabad and his team, a police public relations officer said.

Upon receiving the call a police team under supervision of DSP CIA Fayyaz Khan Shinwari along with Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ashraf, ASI Abrar Shah, Constable Zakaullah and Constable Gul Mir from ACLU responded timely and traced the vehicle by using modern technology. The police team recovered the vehicle from Karachi Company in a very short span of time.

The owner has appreciated the performance of the police team for its timely and swift action which helped in failing a car-theft incident and sent a letter of thanks to the IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan.

IGP Islamabad also appreciated the performance of the police team and said that Islamabad Capital Police is taking all out efforts to curb the crime in the city besides law and order duties. “Safety and security of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no stone would be unturned to save the lives and property of the citizens” He maintained.