Police start physical tests of constables

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police have started physical tests for the recruitment of Constables. The tests are being conducted in a sports complex. DIG (Safe City) Rommel Akram along with senior officers are monitoring the whole process while officials from different divisions have been deployed for security. On Monday selected candidates from FATA, Gilgit, AJK and Islamabad were called for physical tests. The whole process is being monitored by safe city cameras, smart cars while video of all the tests is also being recorded to ensure the merit and to keep the recruitment process transparent.

Police had announced 1,668 constable vacancies last month for which 1 lakh 41 thousand 739 online applications were received. After completing the scrutiny of these applications, roll number slips were issued to the candidates who met the required criteria. All candidates can get their roll number slips online on the website of Islamabad Capital Police. IG Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that, according to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Shahbaz Sharif and with the special interest and instructions of the Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, the recruitment process will be made transparent and merit-based.