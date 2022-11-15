EU, Pakistan agree to launch dialogue on migration

Islamabad:In a first, the European Union and Pakistan have agreed to launch a comprehensive dialogue on migration and mobility.

The initiative will encompass all relevant aspects of migration management, including legal pathways for migration to Europe and addressing irregular migration and migrant smuggling and, continued enhanced cooperation on return, readmission, and reintegration, through the full and effective implementation of the Pakistan-EU readmission agreement, according to European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson.

Ms Johansson visited Pakistan to discuss with the government, law-enforcement bodies, and UN agencies, a broad spectrum of bilateral questions on migration and security. According to her, both the EU and Pakistan wish to strengthen their cooperation in all migration- related areas, including from a regional point of view.

Commissioner Johansson and Pakistan's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar agreed to intensify preparations for the launch of the 'Talent Partnership' with Pakistan to facilitate working and living in interested EU member states for suitably qualified Pakistani nationals.

Ms Johansson thanked the Pakistani government for their generosity in hosting three million Afghans, including 1.3 million refugees. She said it was continental solidarity that the European Union recently experienced, with the hosting of 4.5 million Ukrainian refugees in the course of the current year.

The European commissioner held discussions with federal ministers and secretaries of interior, overseas and human resource development, and education and professional training, about possibilities for legal and safe pathways of migration to Europe.

With Minister Rabbani Khar, commissioner Johansson agreed to intensify the concrete bilateral cooperation in security, including counterterrorism and fighting criminal networks, including the fight against the smuggling of migrants.

Ms Johansson visited Peshawar, where she exchanged views with the Frontier Corps and the Federal Investigation Agency. She was briefed about fighting terrorism and organised crime and on border management activities.