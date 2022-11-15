Better management minimised flood losses, says official

PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary Shahzad Khan Bangash on Monday said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa suffered less losses owing to pre-flood evacuation, timely response, early warning system and overall better flood management.

A handout said that he stated this while chairing the district performance review meeting at the Civil Secretariat here. The additional chief secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue, administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and others attended the meeting. The meeting was informed that 17 districts were declared flood-hit of which Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and Swat were the most affected.

In the recent floods, more than four lakh people were shifted to safe places.Around 70,000 people were rescued. Cooked food was distributed among 866,363 people and dry ration was provided to 286,224 people.

Some 196 campsites were set up for the flood affectees with a capacity of over 206,100 persons. The meeting acknowledged that the district administrations took timely measures such as pre-flood evacuation, cleaning of waterways, early warning system and overall flood management.

The meeting was informed that a survey of 46,478 damaged houses had been completed of which 14,180 were fully and 32,298 were partially damaged.The provincial government disbursed Rs12 billion among over 9,000 affectees.

The meeting was told that 13,106 kanals of government land had been retrieved from encroachers.The land included 34 percent agricultural, 22 percent commercial, 9 percent forest and 24 percent miscellaneous land. The officials told the meeting that in the last four months, 7,161 schools, 8,349 health facilities, 5,609 annual development projects and 7279 patwar khanas were inspected.