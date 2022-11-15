Contractors warn of protest if dues not cleared

MANSEHRA: The contractors on Monday warned the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to unfreeze the Communication and Works Department’s accounts or else they would come onto the street against it.

“We have suspended the execution of over 1100 development schemes across the district since the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government froze the Statutory Account Principles earlier this month. We will not resume work until our dues are cleared,” Sakhi Sultan a member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Contractors Association told reporters.

Flanked by another contractor, he said the provincial government has frozen the SAP accounts. These are the accounts through which the Communication and Works Department, tehsil municipal administrations, Public Health Department and other civic agencies make payments to the contractors for the work they have done for the development schemes.

“The money which is approved by the government for the development schemes is deposited in the SAP but the Finance Department has frozen all such accounts,” Sakhi Sultan alleged.

He said that contractors couldn’t purchase the construction material or hire labourers without money and hence preferred to suspend the work. Another contractor, Babu Khanzada, said the execution of the development schemes was adversely affected as the government had frozen the accounts of civic agencies.

“The contractors are not being paid for their works done for the last four consecutive months, and now accounts through which payments are released to us have also been frozen by the KP Finance Department,” he said. The Communication and Works Department Executive Engineer Mohammad Shafique, when approached by this scribe, confirmed the funds deposited in the SAP accounts couldn’t be withdrawn by the relevant departments under orders from the KP Financial Department.