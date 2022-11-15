Official vows action against cases based on false claims

DI KHAN: Almost 60 to 70 percent of police cases are based on false claims and the first information reports registered over such claims would be proceeded against in the district, stated District Police Officer Shoaib Khan on Monday.

The newly appointed DPO said this during an introductory meeting with local journalists at Ijaz Shaheed Police Lines. He said the stereotype “Thana-culture” would be ended and a public-friendly atmosphere provided at all police stations so that people could approach the police stations without any hesitation.

The official sought public support in eliminating crimes and said people should point out any anti-social activity to the police. He said the police should also respect local culture for successful policing.The meeting participants raised several issues in the area, including traffic issues, illegal business of usury on private loans, immoral activities in some areas, etc.