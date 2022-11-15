Criminals within police dept need strict punishment

PESHAWAR: The involvement of policemen in heinous cases including kidnapping for ransom as well as drug trafficking is a serious issue that needs to be checked all over the province and addressed properly before more cops join their ranks to strengthen the mafia.

There had been complaints for years that like several other departments, scores of police personnel were involved in corrupt practices including misuse of authority and are hand in glove with smugglers and other criminals.

Many of them were suspended and after proper inquiry, scores were awarded the major penalty of dismissal from service. However, they moved one or the other forums and got themselves reinstated by claiming the same seniority and benefits.

Their return to service probably encouraged more cops to go for the corrupt practices. Recently, some of them even committed heinous crimes while misusing authority, uniforms and official vehicles.

This was alarming as it dented the trust of the people in the force, which is supposed to go after criminals, drug dealers, terrorists and kidnappers. “On several occasions in the past years, criminals impersonated cops by wearing police uniforms during robbery, kidnapping or other crimes. However, the involvement of serving policemen in crimes like kidnapping for ransom, drug trafficking or robberies were hardly heard on few occasions,” said an official.

He added that a number of such crimes were committed by the serving cops in recent months, earning a bad name for the force. Not only all of them have been booked and arrested but also some of them have also been terminated.

However, many of them may return to the force like in the past as they have already approached various forums for reinstatement. “There must be a proper system so that the criminal elements within the force and any other department checked and punished through internal and external accountability could not be easily reinstated. Also, there needs to be an effective intelligence system through Special Branch, Intelligence Bureau and other bodies to keep an eye on the cops involved in criminal activities, corrupt practices and misuse of power,” said an official.

A number of incidents were reported recently in which a major penalty was awarded to the cops for their criminal activities. The latest action was taken against four members of the Ababeel Squad, a force launched to go after the street criminals, who were arrested and a case was lodged against them for their alleged involvement in kidnapping for ransom.

The action was taken after a local flour trader approached the department with a complaint that he along with a cab driver was kidnapped by four members of the Ababeel Squad near Karkhano Market and was kept hostage in Hayatabad. He said the cops directed him to arrange Rs 5 million ransom for his release.

The capital city police and the Counter-Terrorism Department busted a gang of cops from Khyber involved in at least two incidents of kidnapping for ransom a few weeks back, a source stated. The gang was busted when it kidnapped a tribesman Muhammad Shafiq from Al-Haram Township close to Hayatabad on August 18.

The source said the group had already committed a similar crime about four months back when it kidnapped Saeedullah hailing from Bara and collected Rs500,000 ransom for his release.

Before the incident, one station house officer of the Khyber district was held along with a constable for allegedly smuggling five kilograms of heroin a few months back. An official of the Peshawar Police was also held for selling drugs to the addicts in small sachets called “tokens”. Many of the drug addicts alleged they were being provided “tokens” by the policemen.

Also, a cop of Bajaur is under probe for involvement in the murder of one of his colleagues. “This is alarming. The good thing is they have been identified and arrested but the regional and district police bosses need to find and punish more such elements within the force before they commit heinous crimes and damage the force,” said a source.