CM approves rules for countering extremism

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday approved the “Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism Rules 2022” for placement before the provincial cabinet for a formal nod.

The approval was given at the third Board of Governors meeting held here at the Chief Minister’s House and chaired by the chief minister, said a handout.The meeting was attended by Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash, Member Provincial Assembly Dr Asia Asad, administrative secretaries of relevant departments and chief of the Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism.

On the occasion, Mahmood Khan directed the relevant officials to ensure a prompt release of funds for the functionalization of the centre along with approving the provision of required

vehicles from the existing pool.

With regards to human resource, the board was informed that an advertisement for the required staff had already been paced and the recruitment process would be completed soon to ensure prompt and complete functionalization of the centre.

It is pertinent to mention here that the centre has been established with the purpose of working as a research-based institute on countering violent extremism in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and coping with the emerging issues and challenges springing from terrorism, subversive activities against the country through narratives of hatred, extremism, radicalization, intolerance, etc and also diagnose the root causes.

The vision behind establishing this center is to create a society free of violent extremism and terrorism.The chief minister maintained that the KP government was taking every possible step to create a peaceful and violence-free society, adding the establishment of the proposed centre was also a part of such measures.

The members of the board hoped that the centre would play an important role in creating a peaceful society by using evidence-based innovative approaches and worldwide research to prevent and combat violent extremism in the province.