Gold gains Rs100/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs100 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs156,000 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs84 to Rs133,744. In the international market, gold rates decreased by $14 to $1,757 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,680 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at to Rs1,440.32. Local jewellers said gold prices in the local market stood below by Rs3,000 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.