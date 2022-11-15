Rupee ends weaker

KARACHI: The rupee on Monday edged lower against the dollar in the interbank market, with an increase in demand of the greenback from importers. The local unit ended at 221.69 per dollar, compared with the previous close of 221.64. In the open market, the domestic currency traded at 227.75 versus the greenback during the day.

Dealers said the rupee was under pressure owing to an uptick dollar demand from importers for payments. In addition, fast-depleting foreign exchange reserves also triggered fresh concerns about a deteriorating balance of payments, which negatively impacted market sentiment.

“Importers’ dollar demand, lack of foreign funding, a rise in country’s default risk, and ongoing political uncertainty led to the rupee’s decline,” said a currency dealer. The postponement of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman’s visit to Pakistan and rescheduling of talks between the International Monetary Fund and Islamabad for the completion of the ninth review of the IMF’s bailout package hurt the investor sentiment, according to the dealer.

“We expect the rupee to remain range-bound in the coming sessions, depending on the demand and supply of the dollars in the market.” As of November 4, the forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell by $956 million. As a result, reserves held by the central bank have fallen to as low as $7.9 billion, enough to cover less than six weeks of imports. The reserves declined on external debt servicing, according to the SBP.

Remittances from abroad dropped by 8.6 percent to $9.9 billion in the first four months of the current fiscal year. In October, the cash transfers fell to $2.2 billion, a 15.7 percent decrease from a year earlier. In October, remittances have fallen by 9.1 percent month on month.