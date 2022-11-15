Out in the cold

This refers to the letter, ‘Where should I go?’ (November 14, 2022). M Irfan Ghori. The issues described in the letter are by no means unique to its author, Pakistanis across the country are going through the misery of not having enough gas. Worryingly, winter is almost here so the demand for gas will only increase. If we are already experiencing shortages, one can only imagine the kinds of difficulties the people will be facing a month from now.

For many, there will be nothing to protect them from the cold nights. And what is to become of the poor when they cannot cook food at home? Where will they find the money to eat outside or buy gas cylinders? The government and the SSGC need to take action and reduce the shortage of gas immediately.

Abdul Sattar

Kolwah