A valiant effort

After bouncing back in the group stages, and putting in a stellar performance in the semi-finals, our boys in green could not clear the final hurdle. The trophy will be going to England and our team will be coming home empty handed. However, we should not let the bitterness of losing the final obscure the fact that, overall, Pakistan had a great tournament and, our bowlers in particular, played their hearts out in the final.

Winning and losing are part of the game, rather than focusing on the negatives, we should appreciate the tremendous effort our players put in and hope they do better next time.

Abdul Ahad

Ghotki