Moral education

Modern education has become all about tests and who can get the best grades. There is not enough of a focus on imparting good moral values to students. While focusing on grades is important, one should not neglect instilling strong moral values such as honesty, integrity, respect and tolerance in students.

Giving the children of today a more balanced education will help end some of the social problems we see in our society today. It is not enough to raise smart adults, they must have a strong set of values as well.

Uzma Akram

Karachi