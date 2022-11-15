Honour in defeat

Regrettably, Pakistan lost in the T20 World Cup final against England. We failed to set a respectable target and suffered for it. In addition, Shaheen Afridi’s injury could not have come at a worse moment. We lost our best bowler at the most crucial stage of the match. Nevertheless, we must acknowledge that England is a brilliant team, beating India in the semi-finals by a staggering ten wickets. Defending a meagre total of 138 against a side of this calibre was always going to be an uphill task. We should take pride in the fact that our bowlers had the England batsmen on the ropes, taking four wickets before England could put a 100 runs on the board. Alas, it was not enough. I would like to applaud our boys in green for their tremendous efforts throughout the tournament and for giving us a thrilling finale. Better luck next time.

Shahdad Afreeq

Makran